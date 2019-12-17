Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Office of State Archaeology says that an item found in 1973 may be thousands of years old. The Charlotte Observer reports the office says the 7-inch carved artifact is suspected to be a grooved adz, a tool used for smoothing or trimming wood. It could have been used to carve bowls, dugout canoes or other objects. The office says the item's age is unclear, but it may have been made at about the time when many grooved axes were being made and used. That means it likely dates to the Late Archaic period between 3,000 and 1,000 B.C.