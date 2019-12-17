Gusty breezes arrive as rain showers move east of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heaviest rain showers have moved south and east of the I-85 corridor. The line of storms that moved through the WBTV viewing area earlier this morning will continue to move closer to the Carolinas’ coast into the afternoon and early evening hours.
While the bulk of the rain showers have moved through the Piedmont and the higher elevations, a few linger showers are possible along with gusty winds in excess of 20 mph.
As northwesterly winds move into the region behind the frontal boundary, a few light snow showers are possible in the mountains later today. That colder flow will also deliver another shot of bone-chilling area over the next 24 hours.
Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 30s across the Charlotte metro area with mid to upper 20s likely across the mountains and Foothills.
The return of high pressure will produce clear skies at night and bright sunshine for the second part of the workweek. High temperatures will stay below the seasonal average both Wednesday and Thursday, only getting back to near 50° each afternoon before falling to the upper 20s and lowers 30s overnight.
As we close in on the weekend expect more cloud cover but just a slight uptick in rain chances, as the latest models suggest we’ll stay for the better part of Friday, Saturday and even Sunday.
- Meteorologists Jonathan Stacey & Al Conklin
