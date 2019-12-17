First Alert: Wet start before clear skies, drier air returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Waves of moderate rain showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to move west to east across the WBTV viewing area this Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon ahead of a major cold front.
These fast-moving downpours could leave between a half-inch to an inch of rainfall at any given location across the region over the next few hours, but the threat for severe weather remains low today.
Anticipate the arrival of drier, yet breezy conditions by mid-afternoon as highs reach the mid-60s under decreasing clouds. Wind gusts could easily exceed 20 mph as the front pushes east over the Carolinas just before sunset.
As northwesterly winds move into the region behind the frontal boundary, a few light snow showers are possible in the higher elevations. That colder flow will also deliver another shot of bone-chilling area over the next 24 hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 30s across the Charlotte metro area with mid to upper 20s likely across the mountains and Foothills.
The return of high pressure will produce clear skies at night and bright sunshine for the second part of the workweek. High temperatures will stay below the seasonal average both Wednesday and Thursday, only getting back to near 50° each afternoon before falling to the upper 20s and lowers 30s overnight.
As we close in on the weekend expect more cloud cover but just a slight uptick in rain chances, as the latest models suggest we’ll stay for the better part of Friday, Saturday and even Sunday. We’ll keep you posted on any changes, but for now, we’re probably OK…good news for travel and any outdoor plans.
Be safe on the wet streets!
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
