First Alert Tuesday for widespread rainfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been declared for Tuesday as the cold front moves west to east across the North Carolina mountains and into the Piedmont. Rainfall totals will range between a half-inch to an inch across the WBTV viewing area. As far as timing is considered, the bulk of the rain showers will arrive before lunchtime Tuesday with a few straggling showers possible - mainly east of I-85 - during the afternoon hours.
The latest models indicate the potential for severe weather in and around the Charlotte metro area will remain very low Tuesday, but it’s possible for a few rumbles of thunder to develop. Beyond the frontal passage, a few light snow showers may break out in the higher elevations of the mountains Tuesday evening as winds veer out of the northwest behind the frontal boundary. Snow accumulation there looks to amount to no more than an inch.
Even with the rain showers in place Tuesday, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s again before we chill down for the midweek period. High pressure will build in across the Carolinas from the west and set up shop here Wednesday and Thursday providing wall-to-wall sunshine along with chilly breezes and below-average temperatures.
Highs will only reach the upper 40s both days with overnight lows falling into the 20s. Looking past the chilly midweek, expect a gradual rebound into the seasonal 50s Friday ahead of the arrival of yet another rainmaker by the weekend.
Next chance of rain thereafter appears to be heading back our way Sunday and Monday early next week!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
