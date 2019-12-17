Driver rescued after tractor trailer crashes into pole on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials rescued a driver after a tractor trailer crashed into a pole on I-77 in Huntersville Tuesday afternoon.
According to Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on I-77 northbound prior to Exit 23 (Gilead Rd).
Officials say a tractor trailer crashed into a sign pole, and the driver had to be extricated.
The right two general purpose lanes are closed in the area where the crash happened.
Drivers are advised to use caution and yield to responding units as officials work to clear the scene.
No further information was released about this crash.
