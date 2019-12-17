Here in Charlotte, we don’t see TOO much snow. We get our fair share of winter weather, but it’s nothing like the far north where they see feet of snow and seriously icy conditions. However, we know that the holidays and winter vacations will take drivers out of town and into harsher winter weather – and that’s something they need to prepare for BEFORE they hit the highway. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here to talk about the dangers of driving in the snow and how to tackle them.