Catawba County Christmas Tree Recycling

*The following is a press release from Catawba County, N.C.:
NEWTON, NC – Wondering what you'll do with your Christmas tree and other natural decorations after the holiday season is over? Catawba County's Landfill staff, in cooperation with Republic Services, has an answer for you. Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at all five Solidwaste Convenience Centers located around Catawba County from December 26, 2019 through January 17, 2020. No ornaments, bases, or other decorations should be left on trees.
Residents who have curbside collection service with Republic Services may put their used Christmas tree out with their garbage on their curbside collection day. Trees will be picked up by a separate Republic Services truck.
Republic Services will not operate on December 25. The curbside service schedule will run one day behind schedule December 26 through December 28. Republic Services will resume their regular curbside service schedule on Monday, December 30, 2019.
“Recycling is an easy and environmentally friendly way to dispose of used Christmas trees,” said Amanda Kain, Catawba County’s Waste Reduction Coordinator. “By providing this service to its curbside customers, Republic Services makes it as convenient as possible for residents to recycle their trees.”
Some municipalities in Catawba County are handling tree pickup separately within their boundaries, so residents of municipalities should check with the government office in their city or town to be sure of the schedule and procedure they should follow.
County Solidwaste Convenience Centers will accept Christmas trees and other natural decorations between December 26, 2019 and January 17, 2020 only. Convenience Center locations and regular operating hours are listed below.
- Blackburn Convenience Center, 3864 Rocky Ford Rd, Newton, NC 28658 (across from the Blackburn Landfill), 704-462-2496, Hours of Operation: 10:00am-6:00pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- Bethany Church Rd Convenience Center, 2436 Bethany Church Rd, Newton, NC 28658, 828-465-4635, Hours of Operation: 10:00am-6:00pm Tuesday through Saturday.
- Cooksville Convenience Center, 3659 Rhoney Farm Rd, Vale, NC 28168, 704-462-1497, Hours of Operation: 8:00am-6:00pm Friday and Saturday.
- Oxford Convenience Center, 4637 Lookout Dam Rd, Catawba, NC 28609, 828-241-3774, Hours of Operation: 10:00am-6:00pm Wednesday through Sunday.
- Sherrills Ford Convenience Center, 8876 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673, 828-478-2248, Hours of Operation: 10:00am-6:00pm Thursday through Sunday.
The Blackburn and Bethany Church Rd Convenience Centers will close at 3:00pm on Tuesday, December 24. All Centers will be closed on Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1. All Centers will resume their regular schedules on Thursday, December 26.
Christmas trees are always accepted at the Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill, which will be closed Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26 and will resume the regular schedule on Friday, December 27. For more information, visit the County’s Solidwaste website at www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/utilities-and-engineering.