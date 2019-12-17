Catawba County Christmas Tree Recycling

NEWTON, NC – Wondering what you'll do with your Christmas tree and other natural decorations after the holiday season is over? Catawba County's Landfill staff, in cooperation with Republic Services, has an answer for you. Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at all five Solidwaste Convenience Centers located around Catawba County from December 26, 2019 through January 17, 2020. No ornaments, bases, or other decorations should be left on trees.