78-year-old woman nearly robbed at Park Road Shopping Center days after jewelry store robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Security is increasing at a popular south Charlotte shopping center after two violent incidents in one week. Armed men robbed Brownlee Jewelers on Tuesday of last week, then on Thursday a woman was almost robbed outside of Caribou Coffee.
“I thought I was gonna die!” 78-year-old Carla told WBTV.
She was about to enjoy a cup of coffee when she was attacked around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“I felt somebody grab something and drag me in front of a chair and I tripped over the chair and fell backwards,” she said.
Bystanders snapped photos of her attacker’s license plate and police tracked her down.
Cheri Rumfelt was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on charges of robbery, DWI and resisting a public officer.
“I’ve been going there on and off for 10 years and nothing has happened,” Carla said.
It’s not the first crime at Park Road Shopping center that week. Two days, earlier men with guns robbed Brownlee Jewelers.
“It’s really sad people get really desperate around the holidays,” Julie’s Boutique employee Ashley Pack said.
Pack was working next door to Brownlee Jewelers when it happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Brownlee Jewelers employees say they’re adding a buzzer system at the entrances of all of their locations. The jewelry store is not the only business making changes.
“We’re making sure that we have several employees right at closing time so it’s not like there’s just one or two people working at the store," Pack said about Julie’s Boutique.
Police and security teams are patrolling the center, but Carla says she will be thinking twice the next time she’s shopping.
“I’m not carrying a bag I’m just carrying a credit card and a few bucks on me,” she said.
In October, salad shop Chopt was also robbed at gunpoint just after closing.
WBTV is waiting for a response from the property management company regarding other potential security measures for the center.
