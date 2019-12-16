7-year-old sparks collection effort for children in need in Caldwell County

SAWMILLS, N.C. (WBTV) - Madalynn Lambert, 7, noticed something at her school a few weeks ago that bothered her.
“I saw some of my friends come in with no hats, scarves or gloves,” Madalynn said.
She asked her mom if she could give her friends some of the extra gloves she had and mom said yes. At school the next day, Madalynn asked her teachers if there was something everyone could do to help those needing warm clothes.
That started a project that has blossomed from helping a few children to helping hundreds.
“It was all her idea,” said teacher Brad Wright.
Collection boxes have been places in several businesses and even Town Hall. So far, 1,400 items have been donated and the collection effort is not over yet.
There’s so many things that other schools have been contacted as well to see if they have kids needing warm clothes.
The project was dubbed “Boggins for Smart Noggins.” Madalynn says she and her dad came up with that name.
Officials hope to start sorting the items on Wednesday and distribute them soon after.
Madalynn says after it’s over, she’ll start thinking about how to do it all next year, when she gets into the third grade.
