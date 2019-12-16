Suspect wanted after stealing car from person trying to sell home theater equipment in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement authorities are trying to identify a suspect who reportedly stole a car and items from a person who was trying to sell home theater equipment in Rowan County in November.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Courtney Lane.
During the robbery, officials say the victim was trying to sell home theater equipment to two unknown suspects.
The victim followed the suspects to the Rushco gas station at Innes Street. and Stokes Ferry Road where he showed the suspects the equipment that was in his vehicle.
One of the suspects went into the store while the other went back to the car. The victim then followed the suspects to Courtney Lane.
When they arrived at Courtney Lane, police say the suspects took control of the victim’s vehicle. The victim attempted to get into the back of his vehicle, but was thrown from his vehicle when the suspects accelerated as they took off.
The vehicle and home theater equipment were stolen, but only the vehicle was later recovered partially submerged in High Rock Lake.
Officials provided photos from the Rushco gas station that show the suspect that pumped gas and then went into the store. Officials say he purchased a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, attempted without success to use the ATM and then left.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact deputies at 704-216-8687, 704-216-8686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
