South End ‘Scrooge’ rips Christmas lights from home’s railing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The lights wrapped around a woman’s railing on West Bland Street in Charlotte’s South End are not the original ones she had up.
Not, that is, after a ‘Grinch’ yanked the originals off their festive fixture, snapping their wire.
“There’s some other names you could give him too,” neighbor Sean Melia says, laughing. “But not safe for TV.”
Melia heard about what happened to his neighbor’s lights, so he checked his security camera.
“We were like, ‘Why would, A, anybody do this? And what was the reasoning?’”
The woman who put them up was not happy.
“She was mad,” Melia says. “I would’ve been too.”
Melia says he and his neighbors have gotten used to a lot of people walking by, making noise and leaving trash.
"There’s a lot of riff-raff out here now,” he says.
But, there has not been anything like this strange, Scrooge-like behavior.
"It was disappointing to see someone go and destroy somebody else’s property, for no reason,” Melia says.
He is hoping this person will come back, this time to apologize, or try to make it right.
“Everybody here’s just trying to make the neighborhood look nice for the holidays.”
