Son of accused Florence mass shooter pleads guilty to child sex crimes, gets two decades in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The son of the man accused in a deadly ambush shooting in Florence was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.
In a plea hearing Monday at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia, Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
As part of the plea agreement, nine additional criminal sexual conduct charges against Hopkins were dropped.
Hopkins, who was arrested on Oct. 5, 2018, will be given credit for time served. Upon his release, Hopkins will be placed on GPS monitoring for life and must register as a sex offender.
Two days prior to his arrest, Florence County deputies were serving a search warrant on Hopkins’ home in the Vintage Place neighborhood when his father, Frederick Hopkins, allegedly opened fire, shooting seven police officers.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died from injuries sustained in the ambush a few weeks later.
Frederick Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
