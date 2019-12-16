Police: Teens crashed car into Charlotte 7-Eleven, fled the scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run after they say two teens crashed a car into a 7-Eleven in Charlotte and fled the scene Sunday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Old Statesville Road around 10 p.m.
Police say two teens were in a burgundy or purple sedan when they crashed into the 7-Eleven. The teens then reportedly backed the vehicle out of the store and fled the scene.
Officers say the business was open at the time, but no one was injured. Charlotte Fire Department responded to check for any structural damage.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.