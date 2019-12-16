New principal named for Butler High School

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - David W. Butler has announced that a new candidate has been named principal at the high school, one of the largest in the county.
Vincent Golden has now been appointed as principal at Butler, following the tenure of prior administrator John LeGrand, who had been principal at the school since 2014.
Golden has been with CMS since 2006 and most recently served as the principal at Northridge Middle School since 2014.
CMD Superintendent Earnest Winston offered his support for the selection, stating that, ‘Golden has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his time in CMS’.
