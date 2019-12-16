Mild temperatures will start off the week, yet a First Alert is in effect for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will have a mild start to the week, yet a First Alert has been issued for Tuesday, as widespread rain showers will move across the Carolinas. Cooler and drier weather return for the middle to end of the work week, with another chance for some rain by the weekend.
Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy for Monday, with a few isolated rain showers possible late Monday evening. Monday afternoon will be a warm day, with high temperatures expected in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will stay mild for Monday night, with a few rain showers developing, as low temperatures only cool into the mid to upper 50s.
A FIRST ALERT is issued for Tuesday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas, bringing our next best chance for widespread rain showers, and a few thunderstorms. Tuesday will remain mild, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, with gusty winds around 30+ mph possible later in the day. Colder air moves into the Carolinas Tuesday night, with Wednesday morning low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Wednesday through Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
The extended weather models are having a difficult time with rain chances next weekend, as one weather model shows just a few isolated rain showers, while another weather model shows the chance for a wintry mix. We will keep a close watch on the weekend, and keep low end rain percentages for now, with highs in the upper 40s for Saturday, and lower 50s for Sunday.
Enjoy the mild start to the week!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
