Man shot near north Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near a Charlotte Family Dollar store on Sunday.
The incident occurred on the 6700 block of North Tryon Street around 6 p.m.
After the shooting, the man walked to the nearby Sams Mart on the 6200 block of North Tryon Street where someone called 911 for him. He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC.
Detectives are working to uncover a motive for the shooting. Nobody has been arrested in the incident.
