Man arrested after firing gun into Chester residence

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been arrested for reportedly shooting into a home in Chester several months ago and fleeing the scene before police could arrive.
Steven Cortaze Nelson, 34, is charged with firing ‘numerous’ gunshots into a residence off of Columbia Road on September 25.
Nelson has been formally charged with assault and battery, of the first degree.
Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nelson on December 14 at a motel off of the JA Cochran Bypass in Chester.
This investigation remains ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office reports that more charges are anticipated.
