Lincoln County deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle wreck

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a stopped vehicle in Lincolnton.
The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. Sunday on Wilma Sigmon Road. Jamie Lavar Jackson, 41, was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and skidded into a vehicle.
Jackson was taken to Atrium Health-Lincolnton, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Jackson was hired as a patrol deputy in May 2013. He also worked as a narcotics officer for the department.
He leaves behind sons Corey, 20, and Ciawa, 11.
Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam described him as a good officer who interacted well with the public.
