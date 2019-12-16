Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OBIT-JAMES "RADIO" KENNEDY
South Carolina man who inspired movie "Radio" dead at 73
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The man who was a fixture on the sidelines of a South Carolina high school's football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie has died. James “Radio” Kennedy was 73. T.L. Hanna High School Athletic Director John Cann confirmed Kennedy's death Sunday morning on the school's sports website. The cause of death wasn't immediately released. News outlets reported that Kennedy, who had developmental disabilities, became famous around the state for his love of the T.L. Hanna High School football team and his regular appearance at games since the 1960s. The 2003 film "Radio," starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in the title role, focused on Kennedy's relationship with former football coach Harold Jones.
SHERIFF-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Prosecutors reviewing convicted SC sheriff's other charges
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says he will decide by January will decide how to handle a dozen other charges still pending against a former South Carolina sheriff convicted earlier this year. A judge sentenced ex-Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis to a year in prison in October for using his power and office to push a personal assistant to have sex with him. But Lewis remains free as he appeals. Lewis still faces about a dozen other charges covering a range of additional misconduct from lying about conducting a background check on a deputy to intimidating his employees to try to keep them from cooperating with investigators.
CHARLES TOWN REVOLUTION
New SC Archives exhibit reviews forgotten 1719 revolution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A new exhibit at the South Carolina archives building spotlights a mostly forgotten peaceful revolution 300 years ago. The exhibit is called “To preserve us from utter ruine”: The Revolution of 1719 — named after one of the hundreds of thousands of critical and historic documents stored at the archives headquarters in north Columbia. The exhibit highlights the period when South Carolina transitioned under the rule of Great Britain from a proprietary colony run by a businessman or other leader to a royal colony with more involvement from the king. The exhibit opens Wednesday and runs through September. There is no admission fee.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTHEAST
Downpours drench Georgia and South Carolina, set records
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rain finally ended in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, but not before downpours set records, spilled sewage and flooded some streets. The National Weather Service reports 4.16 inches of rain fell at Columbia Metro Airport on Friday. That not only shattered the previous rainfall record for Dec. 13 of 1.99 inches set in 1953, but became the wettest December day ever recorded in Columbia. Over 48 hours ending Saturday morning, almost 6 inches of rain fell at Daniel Field airport in Augusta, Georgia. A weather observer in Edgefield County, South Carolina, reported 7.04 inches.
HORSES ATTACKED
Carolinas horse owners still leery after animals attacked
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Several horse owners in the Carolinas say they aren't entirely convinced five horses were attacked by wild boars and not slashed with a knife. Maryanna Haymon has owned horses for 40 years. She told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg she has never heard of a wild boar attack on a horse. Agents with South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday that five of six horses seriously injured or killed in northern South Carolina are nearby North Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars. Haymon says she is still keeping a close eye on her horses.
WATER TESTING
Charleston testing water at all schools for lead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina's largest school districts is testing the water in each of its schools for lead. Charleston County School District officials say they are nearly finished testing the 40 schools officials were most concerned about. The district told The Post and Courier of Charleston it should get the rest of the testing finished by February. Officials say 98% of the tests have come back fine, and the fixtures that didn't pass the test have been replaced. The testing costs about $300,000. The district wanted to make sure lead wasn't getting into drinking water from old pipes.