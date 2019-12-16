Latest plan to save Excelsior Club involves taxpayer money for out-of-state buyer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Danielle Chemtob/Charlotte Observer) - The California company purchasing the historic Excelsior Club in west Charlotte intends to redevelop it into an entertainment venue in a plan that involves $100,000 in taxpayer money, city and county documents show.
The club, which once stood at the center of African American life in Charlotte, closed in 2016. Its fate has been in limbo since then, and the site has fallen into disrepair. The property was listed for sale for $1.5 million, and went under contract last month after a previous deal fell through.
The buyer plans to transform the building into an entertainment complex with a restaurant, hotel, art gallery, bar, lounge and music venue. That’s according to a pending agreement that City Council is expected to vote on Monday night, said council member James Mitchell.
The buyer’s identity also surfaced publicly for the first time in the documents: Sonoma, Calif.-based Kenwood Investments or a “related entity.”
The city would loan the buyer $50,000 under its agreement to help preserve or replicate a portion of the landmark building.
The county is also involved. On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to vote on spending $50,000 on the project, according to its agenda. That brings the total amount of taxpayer funds to $100,000.
And the Knight Foundation and Foundation for the Carolinas are contributing $50,000 and $100,000 respectively, Mitchell said.
Combined, that’s $250,000 from public and nonprofit sources for the “preservation, restoration or replication” of the club’s facade. The redevelopment project must be finished by the end of 2024 under the city’s agreement.
‘A BIG WIN’
The pending decisions come more than a year after commissioners voted against spending $4,000 on an exclusive option to buy the building on Beatties Ford Road. That would have given the landmarks commission a year to identify a buyer or purchase the property.
Last year, the site’s owner, state Rep. Carla Cunningham, filed paperwork that would have permitted the building’s demolition, but the landmarks commission postponed the demolition date by a year. That delay expired in June.
The building, which is designated as a historic landmark by the landmarks commission, was listed for sale in April.
In May, the club was put on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of the 11 most endangered historic properties in the country.
The county’s money will come from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission fund, which has $9 million in it.
Reached Sunday, Steve Robinson, the broker for the property, said the sale is slated to close by the end of the month. He declined to provide the purchase price for the site.
The buyer’s plans for the facade must be approved by the landmarks commission, according to the county document.
“This is a big win for the African American community, who did not want this history torn down,” Mitchell said.
EVOKING MEMORIES
Unlike the previous plan commissioners turned down, county commissioner Susan Harden said, the “right combination of partners” were at the table this time around.
Harden said the project is in line with the county’s goal of reducing racial disparity. The Excelsior, which opened in 1944 during the era of segregation, played an important role in African American social and political life.
“One of the places that racial disparity plays out is in the telling of history and the preserving of history,” Harden said.
Kenwood could not be reached for comment Sunday. But according to its website, the firm focuses on real estate development, media, tourism and hospitality projects.
The company’s projects include a waterfront hotel and theater in San Francisco and a massive mixed-use development on an island in the San Francisco Bay.
Because of structural challenges with the Excelsior building, it’s likely the buyer will need to create a reproduction of the facade rather than save the original, said Jack Thomson, executive director of the landmarks commission.
While replication of the facade is a “last resort” in terms of historic preservation, the plan also has to make economic sense for the developer, longtime local preservationist Dan Morrill said.
“The most important thing is to maintain the legacy of the Excelsior Club,” he said. “... As you drive by, is it similar enough to where it evokes memories?”