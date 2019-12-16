Adam Sandler to bring stand up comedy tour to S.C. in 2020

By Laurel Mallory | December 16, 2019 at 12:58 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 1:50 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Comedy legend Adam Sandler will hit the road in 2020 with his new “100% Fresher” tour.

Sandler will be in Greenville on Tuesday, March 17 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

There will also be a surprise guest performing with him.

So far, only eight U.S. cities have been announced as part of the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale starts Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

Buy tickets online by clicking or tapping here, or grab them at the arena’s box office.

