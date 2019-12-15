Wreaths honor North Carolina veterans who defended our freedom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury community came out to make sure those who defended our freedom are not forgotten this holiday season.
Nearly 4,000 wreaths were placed Saturday at Salisbury National Cemetery.
This was thanks to Wreaths Across America.
The wreaths are intended to honor and remember our nations veterans.
“It’s a lot, because it’s good to see the big turnout they had," said veteran Thomas Hicks. “And it’s surprising to see how many people come and take part. It’s good to see.”
Wreaths Across America is dedicated to placing wreaths at 1,600 cemeteries nationwide.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.