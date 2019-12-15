Person seriously injured in reported shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in a reported shooting in Charlotte Saturday night.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened on Holliford Court.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
There’s no word on what happened in the incident, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
