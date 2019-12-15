Passenger seriously injured, driver charged in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man without a driver’s license was under the influence when he ran off the road into a power pole and seriously injured his passenger.
The incident occurred 11:39 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Kilborne Drive.
Police say they responded to find open containers of alcohol in Jesus Lopez’s Ford F-150. Lopez allegedly drove north on Kilborne Drive at a high rate of speed before losing control.
Lopez, 24, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. His passenger, 23-year-old Andres Garcia, was.
Garcia was transported to Atrium Health Center Main in critical condition.
Lopez is charged with felony serious injury, DWI, reckless driving and not having an operator’s license.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was released.
