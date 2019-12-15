Nice Sunday - but a First Alert has been issued for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like sunny and mild December days, today is the day for you! We will enjoy the sun and highs will be close to 60°. (The average high is now 53°.) Monday will even be a little milder. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. There will be more clouds ahead of the next low pressure system though.
A First Alert has been declared for Tuesday. A low pressure system is moving toward us and it will bring the chance for showers. It won’t be the kind of continuous rain that we saw on Friday but showers are possible at any time. It will be mild too. Highs will reach the low 60s (low 50s in the mountains) before the cold front moves through, so there should be no winter weather issues this time around.
We will notice a pretty decent cool-down for the second half of the week. Highs will fall from the low 60s on Tuesday to the low 50s on Wednesday. It will be dry to end out the week Wednesday through Friday. There will also be plenty of sun but highs will be closer to average – in the low to mid 50s.
Some models are bringing in showers next Saturday but others are hinting at more of a winter mix. It is a whole week away but we will keep an eye on it all week.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
