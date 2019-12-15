Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina's largest school districts is testing the water in each of its schools for lead. Charleston County School District officials say they are nearly finished testing the 40 schools officials were most concerned about. The district told The Post and Courier of Charleston it should get the rest of the testing finished by February. Officials say 98% of the tests have come back fine, and the fixtures that didn't pass the test have been replaced. The testing costs about $300,000. The district wanted to make sure lead wasn't getting into drinking water from old pipes.