Hundreds remember slain NoDa restaurant owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into Idlewild Baptist Church to remember a prominent neighbor in the NoDa community.
Scott Brooks, one of the owners of Brooks’ Sandwich House, was shot and killed after police believe two men tried to rob him Monday morning.
They’re still on the loose.
People who knew Brooks for five decades came out to honor his memory.
“All I can say is he’s a great man, and it was a beautiful service," said a friend of Brooks’ who attended the service.
Saying goodbye to a friend is always tough. But when that friend is as part of a community and has the loving energy Scott Brooks had, it’s heartbreaking.
“A gentleman and a kind man," family friend Rita Deaver said. "He treated everyone the same. I mean he just loved everybody.”
Brooks was the co-owner of a sandwich shop in NoDa named after his family, a family who cultivated this small business in NoDa for nearly fifty years.
“He was very caring for other people and would do anything for you if he could," said Roger Haigler, a family friend.
“Had the person just said we’re struggling, we need some help, Scott was the kind of guy who would have said, ‘Let me whip out my checkbook, I’ll help you out,'” said family friend Jennifer Davidson.
The restaurant lay quiet Saturday night. The family, still trying to get past the pain of what happened. But during a candlelight memorial earlier this week and echoed during Saturday’s service, the victim’s twin brother showed sparks of resiliency.
“My heart’s broken, but my spirit’s not broken," said David Brooks. “We are going to be back."
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.