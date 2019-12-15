First Alert issued for Tuesday as widespread rain enters forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More sunshine and pleasant temperatures will be around for the end of the weekend. Warm temperatures will start off the work week, yet a FIRST ALERT has been issued for Tuesday, due to widespread rain showers expected.
Tonight will feature clearing skies, with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will be a perfect day to go outside, with mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Clouds will increase during the day Monday, with a few stray rain showers possible Monday evening. Monday afternoon will be a warm day, with high temperatures expected in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will stay mild for Monday night, with a few rain showers developing, as low temperatures cool into the low to mid 50s.
A FIRST ALERT is issued for Tuesday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas, bringing our next best chance for widespread rain showers. Tuesday will remain mild, with high temperatures in the lower 60s, yet colder air will move into the region Tuesday night, as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.
Wednesday through Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
The extended weather models are having a difficult time with next Saturday, as one weather model shows just a few isolated rain showers, while another weather model shows the chance for a wintry mix. We will keep a close watch on next Saturday, and keep low end rain percentages for now, with highs in the upper 40s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
