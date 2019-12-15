Cabarrus County CVB recognizes hospitality professionals with Golden Helmet Awards

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week, the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau honored hospitality and tourism professionals during the seventh annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards, according to a press release.
“Our community is fortunate to have so many dedicated partners serving Cabarrus County’s visitors,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We appreciate all they do and always look forward to recognizing their contributions at this special event.”
2019 Golden Helmet Award recipients are:
Restaurant of the Year – 44 Mills Kitchen + Tap
Attraction of the Year – iFLY Indoor Skydiving
Hotel of the Year – Hampton Inn & Suites Concord (Exit 49)
Small Business of the Year – Cabarrus Brewing Company
Outstanding Ambassador – Tim Hagler, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Unsung Hero – Chantel Alston-Wynn, Hilton Garden Inn
Hospitality Professional of the Year – Owen Parker, Hilton Garden Inn
Hospitality Humanitarian Award – Sheryl Kluge
Hometown Hero – Kathleen & Justin Reeder
Destination Visionary Award – Castle & Cooke and the City of Kannapolis
Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award – Ray Soporowski
The Cabarrus County CVB also recognized Housekeeping Employees of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Top Visitor Center Referrals during the program.
The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who continuously make memorable experiences for visitors through exceptional customer service. Cabarrus County hospitality partners can nominate persons within their organization or the community that go beyond the call of duty to wow guests and strengthen the destination's reputation.
In 2018, tourism in Cabarrus County generated $469.31 million in visitor spending. For more tourism impact statistics, view “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties”—a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
Visit CabCoCVB.com/GoldenHelmetAwards for a full gallery of images. Special thanks to Cabarrus County-based photographer, Michael A. Anderson for capturing the evening.
