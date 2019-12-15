Big crowd enjoys Kannapolis Christmas parade

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd gathered on Saturday night to enjoy one of the few nighttime Christmas parades in the area. The 81st edition of the Kannapolis parade began at 6:00 pm along a new route that took it through the North Carolina Research Campus and the newly renovated West Avenue streetscape.
The parade featured 115 entries including 12 bands, floats from many local churches and businesses, dance teams from Cabarrus and Rowan, law enforcement and firefighter entries, local elected officials, queens, and scary entries from local Halloween themed haunted attractions.
The band from West Charlotte High School put on a show of its own at the judge’s stand with a spirited performance that included dance moves.
The Kannapolis Cannonballers mascot got a nice ovation from the crowd, as did an entry featuring two of the special Dale Earnhardt edition Chevrolet Monte Carlos.
Vintage vehicles like the 1942 Mack fire truck that was originally part of the Cannon Mills Fire Department, and the 1929 Studebaker hearse that was part of the Lady’s Funeral Home entry, were also popular with the crowd.
The biggest roar was heard as Santa Claus brought the parade to a close wishing everyone a “very Merry Christmas."
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.