2 wanted for armed gas station robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD detectives want your help finding two men accused of robbing a Charlotte convenience store.
The incident occurred Friday at the 7-Eleven at 4255 Statesville Road.
The clerk told police that two young black males about 5-feet-5 or 5-feet-6 walked into the store with a handgun and a small revolver. The suspects didn’t fire the weapons, and nobody was hurt.
They went behind the counter and stole $100 in cash and about 20 to 30 packs of cigarettes, police say.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call 911. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
