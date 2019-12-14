Virginia high school student treated after lighting bullets

By Associated Press | December 13, 2019 at 10:21 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 11:28 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - School officials in Virginia say a high school student lit one or more bullets as he held them in his hand in a classroom, causing a minor explosion and requiring treatment for his injuries.

Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Barbara M. Hunter tells news outlets that the incident occurred in a science class at Maury High School on Friday, and she added that no other injuries were reported.

The school was placed on a lockdown that was lifted around 2:45 p.m.

