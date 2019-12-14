The rain is gone - not a bad weekend from here on out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The early morning is headed east and we will see improving conditions the rest of the day! Highs both today and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will start to see a little more sun through the day today. Sunday will bring full sun!
Monday and Tuesday will be mild days. Highs will range in the low 60s. Monday holds very little chance for rain, but a cold front will arrive on Tuesday and bring another chance – mainly the first part of the day.
The front will clear things out and cool us down for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with lows close to freezing each morning.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
