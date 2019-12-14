Police seek help finding man who robbed McDonald’s drive-thru at gunpoint

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man shielded his face with the hood of his sweatshirt as he robbed a local fast food restaurant by gunpoint early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the drive-thru of the McDonald’s at 14220 Boren St. in Huntersville.
Police say the suspect, described as a black male wearing a white hoodie with black “AERO” lettering, fled the scene with another person in a red older-model four-door Ford Explorer. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400.
