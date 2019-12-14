Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An unofficial coastal South Carolina landmark has a new home. Crews used a crane and flatbed truck Thursday to pull the Folly Boat from the private marshland where it has rested since Hurricane Irma swept it away more than two years ago. The boat with its handpainted messages of love, school spirit and whatever else someone with a coat of paint can think of is now at a bar called The Barrel on Folly Road. The boat first became famous after it was washed on to the road to Folly Beach in 1989 by Hurricane Hugo.