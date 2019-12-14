Police: Man wearing blonde wig, high heels, on the run after robbing bank in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is on-the-loose in Huntersville after robbing a local bank and taking off from the scene.
The Huntersville Police Department is reporting that the suspect robbed a BB&T Bank off of Northcross Drive at around 5:00 p.m.
No injuries were reported during the robbery and police stated that a weapon was not used.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blonde wig, multi-colored shirt and high heels.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 704.464.5400.
