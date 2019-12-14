Despite chilly, wet weather, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church holds live nativity scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even with relentless rain, and chilly temperatures Friday night, dozens of people came to see the live nativity scene at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in uptown Charlotte.
The live nativity scene is a new tradition at the church and incorporates several youth members of the congregation. Church members said they were prepared for the wet weather this year.
The manger was set up in front of the church under an awning and a re-creation of the town of Bethlehem was placed just inside of the church.
“The past couple of years, the weather has not really worked with us, so this move was perfect,” explained Donna Riley, a co-leader of the church’s marriage ministry.
Reverend Dr. Dwayne Walker, the pastor of Little Rock A.M.E. Zion, said this was the first time the church members set the nativity scene up in front of the church.
“Because of the weather, we brought it over here which actually works out pretty well,” said Walker.
The live nativity was thorough and included several young participants, large displays and real animals.
“We’re trying to tell the story of the birth of Jesus because it’s December and it’s Christmas,” said Jeffrey Thomas, a youth member of the church.
Temperatures in uptown Charlotte were in the 40s Friday night, but the youth participants in the live nativity came to the church prepared. The children had warm clothes hidden under their nativity costumes.
“I have something under my costume – like two, three layers,” explained Cassidy Blake, another youth participant in the live nativity.
While the nativity served as a fun and educational experience for the young church members, the Little Rock A.M.E. Zion pastor said it’s also an activity that can give the community hope.
“We at Little Rock try to always do things to let the community know that we’re here and that we are a loving church and that we want to express the gospel that we believe,” said Walker.
Walker said the live nativity is a tradition he hopes to continue.
