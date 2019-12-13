Cold rain will yield to milder weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Friday began with freezing rain in the foothills and relentless rain for everyone else across our region, little will change overnight as more waves of rain will move through the viewing area and temperatures won’t budge much. With that said, Saturday will see a slow start in terms of drying out or warming up, but by afternoon you’ll notice a difference in both those categories as some sunshine may peek through and afternoon highs will return to the mid 50s.
Sunday holds even more promise with additional sunshine and milder temperatures getting up around 60 degrees. Still not enough? Monday’s highs will push the mid 60s, but that will precede our next round of rainfall arriving on Tuesday. Beyond, the second half of next week looks cool, dry and seasonal as we approach Christmas Week.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
