Cold rain will yield to milder weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Friday began with freezing rain in the foothills and relentless rain for everyone else across our region, little will change overnight as more waves of rain will move through the viewing area and temperatures won’t budge much. With that said, Saturday will see a slow start in terms of drying out or warming up, but by afternoon you’ll notice a difference in both those categories as some sunshine may peek through and afternoon highs will return to the mid 50s.