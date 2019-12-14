Carl Scheer, first GM of Charlotte Hornets and slam-dunk contest inventor, dies at 82

Scheer hated to lose. On nights when one of his teams lost a home game, the rest of his family would often go to bed and leave a carton of Rocky Road ice cream to thaw on the kitchen table, with a spoon next to it. Scheer would come home and console himself with the ice cream, sometimes eating the entire half-gallon. He would then jog seven miles the next day to ensure it wouldn’t go to his waistline.