Teen murder suspect released from jail without ankle monitor in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager charged with murder has been released from jail without an ankle monitor in Mecklenburg County.
17-year-old Michal Sio-Somah is one of two people charged for the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin Haines. Haines was one of four people shot during a graduation party in uptown Charlotte in June of 2019.
A few weeks after the shooting, Sio-Somah was arrested and charged in connection to the killing. The teen was charged with first degree murder. Initially, he was booked into jail without bond, but court documents show the suspect was given a $300,000 secured bond on October 31 and bonded out of jail last week on Friday, December 6.
Sio-Somah was released just hours after CMPD chief Kerr Putney announced that his officers would no longer be placing ankle monitors on murder suspects.
"From now on, they're either going to have to be held in jail, or the judge’s gonna let them out. But we can't, in good faith allow for our people to monitor people who are charged with murder,” said Putney during a press conference last week.
Sio-Somah is the first murder suspect since Putney’s announcement to be released from jail without an ankle monitor in Mecklenburg County.
Marcus Philemon, executive director of CharMeck Court Watch, said he has already heard from people who are concerned about the murder suspect being out of jail.
“I had someone reach out to me today to say the west side is furious. We have 50 plus people who are ready to do whatever it takes,” said Philemon.
Court documents show that prosecutors are already working on keeping Sio-Somah behind bars.
In a motion filed last week, assistant district attorney Terra Varnes asks that Sio-Somah’s bond be reconsidered.
Philemon said he feels magistrates and judges in Mecklenburg County have made it to easy for people charged for violent crimes to get out of jail while they await trial.
“They allow an individual back out without any consequence to go out and re-offend. They’re an accessory to the crime because they know exactly the mindset and behavior that individual has,” said Philemon.
WBTV spoke with Sio-Somah's attorney, Norman Butler, via phone Thursday night. Butler said there would be no comment on Sio-Somah's case.
