Skeletal remains found in Concord believed to be woman missing since 2012

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord say they believe recently-discovered skeletal remains are a woman who has been missing for more than seven years.
Crystal Dawn Morrison was reported missing in August 2012. The then 31-year-old was last seen walking away from her workplace, Connextions Recruiting, on International Drive in Concord.
Police say she told her supervisors she was leaving because she felt sick. Someone was supposed to come pick her up, but according to police, that never happened.
On Friday, the Concord Police Department confirmed that human remains found in a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway (N.C. Hwy 73) and Winecroff School Road Morrison are believed to be Morrison.
A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police say the investigation and examination is ongoing.
“Since being reported missing, the Concord Police Department has worked closely with the family of Ms. Morrison and has continued to follow up on numerous investigative leads in hopes that she would be safely located,” police said. “The Concord Police Department expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Crystal Morrison.”
Anyone with further information about Morrison’s disappearance or death is urged to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.