Salisbury Police investigating shooting from Sunday morning

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are continuing to investigate after a woman was shot early on Sunday morning.
According to the report, the 22-year-old woman was sitting in a car with three friends in front of a house in the 500 block of N. Ellis Street at around 3:30 am on Sunday.
Another car drove by, and someone in that car fire 4-5 shots into the parked car. The woman was struck in the thigh.
The person in the driver’s seat of the parked car then drove to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The victim was then transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The victim and others in the car were not able to provide a description of the shooter or the vehicle, other than to say it was a dark colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
