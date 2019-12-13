Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at packed Smokey Joe’s Cafe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting at Smokey Joe’s Cafe in Charlotte this week.
Detectives have charged 39-year-old Timothy Lavar Williams with attempted first degree murder.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Smokey Joe’s Cafe on Briar Creek Road off Monroe Road. Two men reportedly got into a verbal argument and a man was shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
A man inside the bar says he was gearing up for open mic night, with a crowd of around 65 people, when he saw the two men fighting and heard gunshots.
Police say information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives in identifying Williams as the suspect in this case. Warrants were obtained for his arrest. He was located and arrested on Friday.
Williams was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated by medical staff for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound received prior to any interaction with police and released a short time later. He was then charged and transferred to the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Last December, a man was shot and killed while standing on the patio at Smokey Joe’s Cafe.
CMPD says the Crime Analysis Unit played a vital part in this case along with Providence Division officers.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.
