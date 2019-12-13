Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee has passed its own version of a massive education overhaul bill. The bill approved Thursday by the Senate Education Committee touches nearly every segment of education, from pre-kindergarten to the technical level. It also encompasses administration issues ranging from standardized testing to how schools are run. Senators made an important change to the House bill: They approved a provision requiring teachers to work an extra five days a year as long as lawmakers find the money to pay for it. That decision could complicate plans by other state leaders to give teachers a raise for a second straight year. The full Senate expects to debate the bill next month.