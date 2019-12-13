Hoover, Wofford visit No. 17 UNC

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Anthony has averaged 19.1 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tar Heels. Complementing Anthony is Garrison Brooks, who is accounting for 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Hoover, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Hoover has connected on 27 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 25 over his last three games. He's also made 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.