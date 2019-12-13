‘High-ranking gang members’ arrested on federal drug charges in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 20 men face federal drug charges after a more than 18-month investigation by Sumter County Police and the Sheriff’s Office.
Operation Stash and Wedge found suspects who are accused of working to “bring multiple kilos of heroin and other narcotics into the community,” police said.
Of the 18 men arrested, police said many are believed to be high-ranking gang members, some from rival groups.
All the suspects, whose names have not yet been released, were indicted on conspiracy and drug distribution charges.
"This operation will substantially disrupt the illegal drug trade locally,” Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said.
Some suspects are also accused of dealing large amounts of cocaine, meth and fentanyl, as well. Police said the suspects were operating all over the county, including rural areas.
“This operation sends a message that anyone involved in drugs or other illegal activity anywhere in Sumter County is within the reach of the law and will be held accountable for their actions,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
The suspects could face 10 to 18 years in prison if convicted, police said. The FBI and DEA assisted local agencies with the investigation.
