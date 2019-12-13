Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is not ready to predict how long Zion Williamson's absence will last beyond initial team estimates that had him playing by the end of this week. The NBA's top overall draft pick still hasn't practiced since having arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 21. But Gentry says Williamson has been engaged with the team at practice and games and has been walking through offensive and defensive sets. Williamson is also traveling with the team. The former Duke star averaged about 23 points in four preseason games and teammates say they expect more of the same when he returns.