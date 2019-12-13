Found: The Good Samaritans who helped the teen escape his burning truck

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ryan Clary, 17, doesn’t have to wonder any longer about who helped him escape from his burning pickup truck on Tuesday night. It was Deana Zeugner and Jerry Marlow, both of Rowan County.
Clary was driving his Ford pickup on White Road on Tuesday night, admittedly at a speed a little higher than the posted limit. Clary lost control, ran off the road, then came back onto the road. The truck turned over and came to rest on the driver’s side.
Clary wasn’t seriously hurt, but he couldn’t get out, and he could see flames that were coming from the engine compartment that were spreading to the cab.
Zeugner and Marlow, both traveling separately, drove up on the crash scene.
“When we pulled up it was more like we were looking to see what was in the road,” Zeugner told WBTV. “Then I saw him standing in the truck trying to get out. My reaction was to go help him.”
Zeugner and Marlow then helped Clary get out of the truck.
“We just got him out,” Zeugner said. “I told him to get it my car. He was on the phone with 911. The fire kept getting bigger and bigger, so we moved our car back.”
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, but not before it had melted most of the cab, right where Clary had been trapped just a few minutes earlier.
“I’m glad he’s okay. It was just instinct,” Zeugler said.
WBTV has also reached out to Jerry Marlow about the incident.
