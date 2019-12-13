Former Panther Rae Carruth reaches out to his son, 20 years after Charlotte shooting

However, Carruth sent the money through the Mecklenburg County Court system, so there was no return address to write back to by the time the money got to Adams in Charlotte. The check, Saundra Adams said, was for several thousand dollars. There was no note from Carruth enclosed, and no phone-call followup. But there was a note from a court official indicating the money came directly from Carruth, the Panthers’ No. 1 draft pick in 1997.