First Alert: Pockets of freezing rain arrive ahead of widespread showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for the entire WBTV viewing area Friday as freezing rain and moderate to heavy rain showers impact your day. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for all North Carolina counties north and west of the I-85 corridor through midday as freezing rain leads to icing on the roadways.
The wintry mix may also consist of isolated pockets of snow and sleet, however, ice is the main concern during the morning hours.
Ice accumulations should be less than a quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts along portions of the Blue Ridge. Slick roads will make for a dicey morning commute, therefore motorists in the Foothills and mountains should exercise caution while driving slower than usual during the first half of the day.
Multiple schools in the WBTV viewing area have either closed or delayed class Friday due to the weather.
Special attention should be given when travelling over bridges, overpasses, untreated roads and sidewalks, and lesser used secondary roads as well. Power outages aren’t likely, but can’t be completely ruled out.
Meanwhile, south and east of I-85 widespread rain showers will be in place for the majority of the day.
The showers will be moderate to heavy at times with a relatively low threat for severe weather. The wintry mix across Western North Carolina will turn to all rain by mid-morning.
The relentless rain showers will be accompanied by chilly air as temperatures climb only about 10° into the lower 40s across the Carolinas this afternoon.
Anticipate the continuation of rain showers through the overnight hours into Saturday morning, however, the activity should dissipate by midday Saturday before sunshine emigres.
Highs will hit the mid 50s Saturday afternoon before reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday. Dry conditions will be short-lived as another front is expected to move across the Carolinas early next week.
Have a Fantastic Friday,
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.